Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia as weekend engagements cancelled

A statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis is receiving treatment. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with double pneumonia after further tests showed a continuing “complex” medical situation, the Vatican said in a statement on Tuesday.

The pontiff (88) underwent a chest X-ray, which “demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further pharmacological therapy”.

Antibiotic cortisone therapy to treat an earlier-diagnosed polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract “makes the therapeutic treatment more complex”.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday after suffering from the respiratory tract infection, which he referred to as bronchitis on several occasions, for more than a week.

A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms, and can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.

The statement added that the pontiff was in good spirits and had received the Eucharist earlier in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Vatican said it had cancelled the pope’s Holy Year commitments at the weekend because of his continued ill health.

“Due to the health conditions of the Holy Father, the Jubilee audience of Saturday, February 22nd, is cancelled,” the Vatican said, adding that the pontiff had delegated a senior church figure to celebrate mass on Sunday morning. His general audience on Wednesday has also been cancelled.

Francis had part of his lung removed in his early 20s while training to be a priest in his native Argentina.

A candle with a portrait of Pope Francis is set at the bottom of a statue of Pope John Paul II at the Gemelli hospital, where the pontiff is being treated for pneumonia. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Despite his hospitalisation, the pope has maintained his nightly routine since October 9th, 2023, of telephone calls to the Holy Family church in Gaza.

“He was tired but had a clear voice,” Father Gabriel Romanelli told the Italian press after Monday night’s call. “He asked how we were and thanked us with prayers. At the end of the call he gave us his blessing.”

The pope, who has suffered ill health in recent years, was also admitted to hospital in March 2023 for what was initially said to be bronchitis but later diagnosed as pneumonia. He was readmitted to the Gemelli for health checks in June that year and again in February 2024 after suffering from what he said was “a bit of a cold”.

He also underwent a colon operation in June 2021.

The pope has often been seen in a wheelchair or with a walking stick as a result of a sciatic nerve pain and a knee problem.

Earlier, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had slept peacefully overnight and had eaten breakfast on Tuesday. A Vatican official said the pontiff was not on a ventilator and was breathing on his own.

The pope had been due to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which runs through to next January.

It is a special time of pardon and forgiveness for Catholics and the Vatican expects 32 million tourists to visit Rome throughout the year, including for a range of special audiences with the pope. - Guardian/Reuters