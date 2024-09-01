One person killed and four injured in Russian shelling of Sumy region, says Kyiv

A father hugs his family before an evacuation by Ukrainian Railways from the frontline city of Pokrovsk to Dnipro, Ukraine on Saturday. Photograph: Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images

One civilian was killed and four others injured in Russian shelling overnight on Ukraine’s Sumy region on the border between the two warring countries, the local Ukrainian administration said on Sunday.

"During the night and morning, the Russians carried out 18 shellings of border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded," the administration said on Telegram.

It said nine districts of the region were under attack.

Ukraine's air force said in a separate statement it had destroyed eight out of eleven Russian attack drones used overnight.

"This time, the occupiers targeted Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agricultural sector, particularly in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions," the air force said, giving no more details.

The Sumy region borders Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched a major cross-border incursion on Aug. 6. Russian troops, meanwhile, continue to press towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

Five drones launched by Ukraine overnight were destroyed in Russia’s Tver region just northwest of the Moscow region, the regional governor said on Sunday.

“According to preliminary information, there were no injuries” in the area of the Konakovo town, said Governor Igor Rudenya, according to the Telegram messaging app channel of the Tver region’s administration. “Emergency services are on the scene.”

Rudenya did not provide further details. Several Russian Telegram channels, including the Shot Telegram, reported that loud blasts near the Konakovo Power Station, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia. Reuters could not independently verify the reports. The regional governor said gas and electricity supplies in the area were not affected. - Reuters