Swedish inquiry into Nord Stream explosions ends inconclusively

Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching the surface of the Baltic Sea, near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022. Photograph: Armed Forces of Denmark via New York Times

Sweden’s preliminary inquiry into the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions has ended inconclusively, with investigators handing evidence on to a separate team in Germany.

On September 26th 2022, both sets of the Russian-controlled Nord Stream 1 pipeline, as well as one of the new Nord Stream 2 pipelines – each 1,200km long – were ruptured by explosions.

Three detonations were recorded at a depth of 70m beneath the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm, outside Danish territorial waters but within its exclusive economic zone. Sweden reported a fourth gas leak on September 29th.

“The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed,” said the Swedish Prosecution Authority in a statement.

Last November Sweden’s security service Säpo confirmed that it had found, and removed for investigation, remnants of explosives near the pipelines. Its investigation had found grounds for suspicion of “aggravated sabotage”.

On Wednesday Swedish prosecutors stuck a different tone, concluding that nothing had emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the incidents which took place “in international waters”. As a result, they said, it was unlikely that Swedish courts would have authority to hear any related cases “We have co-operated closely with the preliminary investigation that German authorities are conducting,” said Mats Ljungqvist, lead Swedish prosecutor. “Within the framework of that co-operation we have handed over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation.”

Prosecutors in Germany and Denmark say their investigations will continue, with Copenhagen investigators promising on Wednesday more information “in a short time”.

A Kremlin spokesman described Wednesday’s developments as “remarkable” and said Moscow was watching the two remaining investigations with interest.

It has blamed Ukraine, the US and UK for involvement in the detonation of a key part of its European energy infrastructure, responsible for one third of its gas deliveries to western Europe.

At peak capacity Nord Stream 1 delivered 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually; sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine meant the completed second pipeline never entered service before the explosions.

President Vladimir Putin has described the incident as an “act of terrorism” and said Russia is ready to supply gas in the one remaining Nord Stream 2 pipeline – an offer so far refused by Western capitals.

The Swedish decision is the latest twist in the mysterious attack which has prompted a series of Europe-wide hunts for perpetrators and accomplices.

A year ago a German media investigation suggested investigators had found links to a Ukraine commando group operating independently of the government in Kyiv.

The reports claimed the yacht, based in Poland and owned by two Ukrainians, had a crew of five men and one woman, including two divers and two dive assistants.

German investigators have identified a yacht they suspect of departing the German Baltic port of Rostock on September 6th last, 20 days before the attack, possibly to transport explosives to the site.