Armenia and Azerbaijan have settled Karabakh dispute, says Russian foreign minister

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday that time was ripe for trust-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, and that Moscow’s troops would help that.

Lavrov accused the West of trying to force themselves as mediators between the two countries, which he said was not needed.

“Yerevan and Baku actually did settle the situation,” Lavrov said. “Time has come for mutual trust-building. There are Russian troops who will certainly help this,” he said via translation.

Russia has peacekeeping missions in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan where Baku launched an offensive this week.

The ethnic Armenian leadership of the breakaway said on Saturday that the terms of their ceasefire with Azerbaijan were being implemented, with work proceeding on the delivery of humanitarian aid and evacuation of the wounded.

Work is under way to restore electricity supplies by Sunday, they said in a statement which also referred to “political consultations” about the future of the region, which Azerbaijan retook in a 24-hour lightning offensive last Tuesday.