Ukrainian ace among three pilots killed in mid-air crash

Soldiers after firing a self-propelled artillery gun at a Russian target in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Three Ukrainian military pilots, including a “mega talent” who yearned to fly F-16s, were killed on Friday when two L-39 combat training aircraft collided over a region west of Kyiv on Friday, the air force said on Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is counting on swift training of crews to fly up to 61 F-16 fighter jets promised by his western allies, said in his nightly video address that the three men included Andriy Pilshchykov, call sign Juice, “a Ukrainian officer, one of those who greatly helped our state”,

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat described Mr Pilshchykov – who was fluent in English and aged 29 when Reuters interviewed him in December – as a “mega talent” and leader of reforms.

“You can’t even imagine how much he wanted to fly an F-16,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “But now that American planes are actually on the horizon, he will not fly them.”

READ MORE

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office announced a criminal investigation had been opened into whether flight preparation rules were violated.

“It is too early to discuss details. Certainly, all circumstances will be clarified,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

The air force announced the crash on its Telegram app. “We express our condolences to the families of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us,” it said.

Mr Zelenskiy noted that the third Saturday in August is also when Ukrainian military and civilian aviation celebrate their professional day, and said the introduction of F-16s would mark a “new level” for military aviation.

Elsewhere, Russia launched an overnight air attack on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, Ukraine’s military said on Sunday, with air defence systems destroying missiles heading towards the capital.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts for about three hours early on Sunday before they were cleared at around 6am local time, Ukraine Air Force data showed.

“Enemy targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by air defence forces,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. The attack involved cruise missiles, he said.

There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack, possible damage or casualties. – Reuters