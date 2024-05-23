IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Students unprepared for Leaving Cert - study; Revolut offers savings account with 3.49% rate

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; how long will it take for the Dart extension to reach Drogheda?

Bayer Leverkusen supporters walk to the Aviva Stadium along Ringsend Road before the start of the Europa League final last night, which was won by Atalanta. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Thu May 23 2024 - 08:06
Students unprepared for Leaving Cert, say principals and teachers

Many principals and teachers believe there is a disconnect between the reformed Junior Cycle and more challenging Leaving Cert which is leaving students and teachers underprepared for the demands of senior cycle.

That is one of the findings of a study on the impact of education reforms at Junior Cycle carried out by academics at University of Limerick on behalf of the State advisory body on the school curriculum.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season three of Bridgerton. Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix

