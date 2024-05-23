Your top stories on Thursday: Students unprepared for Leaving Cert - study; Revolut offers savings account with 3.49% rate

Students unprepared for Leaving Cert, say principals and teachers
Many principals and teachers believe there is a disconnect between the reformed Junior Cycle and more challenging Leaving Cert which is leaving students and teachers underprepared for the demands of senior cycle.
That is one of the findings of a study on the impact of education reforms at Junior Cycle carried out by academics at University of Limerick on behalf of the State advisory body on the school curriculum.
