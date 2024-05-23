Your top stories on Thursday: Students unprepared for Leaving Cert - study; Revolut offers savings account with 3.49% rate

Bayer Leverkusen supporters walk to the Aviva Stadium along Ringsend Road before the start of the Europa League final last night, which was won by Atalanta. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Many principals and teachers believe there is a disconnect between the reformed Junior Cycle and more challenging Leaving Cert which is leaving students and teachers underprepared for the demands of senior cycle.

That is one of the findings of a study on the impact of education reforms at Junior Cycle carried out by academics at University of Limerick on behalf of the State advisory body on the school curriculum.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season three of Bridgerton. Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Patrick Freyne’s potted guide to costume drama: It’s season three, and that means it’s the excellent Nicola Coughlan’s time to come into her own as a romantic heroine while running a small- to medium-sized Regency influencing business.

Irish consumer mood slips for fourth month in a row: Irish consumer sentiment has slipped for the fourth month in a row in May, making it only the sixth time this has occurred since the beginning of the century, according a new data.

Biang Biang, Smithfield, review: A wonderful Chinese restaurant with signature dumplings and great service: In 1664, the Dublin City Assembly voted to divide Oxmantown Green into 96 portions, while also allocating space for a new road and a large market.

