Nine due in court over protests at south Co Dublin centre for asylum seekers

Five men and four women were detained at Garda stations in the Dublin region following disturbances in Ballyogan, Carrickmines on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson

Nine people arrested during protests over a facility for asylum seekers in south Co Dublin are due in court on Thursday.

Five men and four women were detained at Garda stations in the Dublin region following disturbances in Ballyogan, Carrickmines on Wednesday evening. They have all since been charged and will appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court.

Earlier, four men were arrested for public order offences at the same location.

Rodger Long (53) of Clay Farm Drive, Kilgobbin, Dublin 18; Jordan O’Donoghue (21) of Ballyogan Avenue, Carrickmines, Dublin 18; Conor Killian (25) of Carrickmines Little, Brighton Road, Foxrock, south Co Dublin, and Ian Cahill (44) of Ballyogan Vale, Ballyogan Road, Dublin 18, were charged under the Public Order Act.

READ MORE

They appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening.

The defendants, who have yet to enter pleas, were ordered to stay away from public protests and Ballyogan refugee centre.

In each case, they were remanded on €200 bonds to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court on June 19th to enter pleas.