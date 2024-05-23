China holds ‘punishment’ drills around Taiwan after inauguration of new president

Taiwanese air force Mirage 2000 fighter jets wait for take off at a base in Hsinchu in northern Taiwan on May 23rd, 2024. Photograph: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

China is holding two days of military drills surrounding Taiwan, as “punishment” for what it called the “separatist acts” of holding an election and inaugurating a new president.

Chinese state media claimed that dozens of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) fighter jets carrying live missiles had carried out mock strikes against “high value military targets”, operating alongside navy and rocket forces.

Propaganda images spreading online and republished by state media also mentioned China’s land-based Dongfeng ballistic missiles, but did not say if they were being used.

In response to the drills, Taiwan accused China of “irrational provocation and disruption of regional peace and stability”.

READ MORE

The defence ministry said sea, air and ground forces had been put on alert, base security had been strengthened, and air defence and missile forces ordered to monitor possible targets. It was also preparing for cognitive warfare operations.

The drills are the first substantive response from China to the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s newest president on Monday, after winning the democratic election in January. Both Mr Lai and his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen are from the pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party, which Beijing considers to be separatists.

Chinese state media reported on Thursday morning that the drills, code-named Joint Sword-2024A, would involve units from the army, navy, air force and rocket force, operating in the Taiwan Strait, to the north, south and east of the main island. Units will also operate around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, which are all close to the Chinese mainland.

A spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army said the drills would “serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces”, state media agency Xinhua reported.

On Thursday afternoon, the state broadcaster said Mr Lai’s speech was “extremely harmful” and that the drills – which it called “countermeasures” – were “legitimate, legal and necessary”.

Taiwan’s ministry of defence said: “The current military exercise not only does not help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights the hegemonic nature of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

Beijing claims Taiwan is a province of China, and has vowed to annex it, by force if necessary. Taiwan’s government and people overwhelmingly reject the prospect of CCP rule, and Taiwan’s leaders have vowed to increase deterrence measures and boost defences, while urging China to cease its threats and return to dialogue.

In recent years, China has heightened its pressure on Taiwan, with increased air force incursions into its air defence identification zone, economic coercion, and cognitive warfare, designed to convince Taiwan to accept a Chinese takeover without war.

Maps of the drill areas published on Thursday morning showed the drills operating in similar areas as in 2022, when China surrounded Taiwan with live-fire exercises in response to a visit to Taipei by the then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, analysts noted the new addition of Taiwan’s offshore islands, suggesting the PLA was practising new strategies.

In 2023, China again staged large-scale drills, in response to a meeting in the US between then president Ms Tsai and US speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those drills escalated the tactics displayed in 2022, simulating a blockade of Taiwan and pre-invasion attacks. – Guardian