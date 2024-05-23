Cab carries out 23 searches in Dublin, Donegal targeting international drug-trafficking suspects

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) carried out 23 searches in Donegal and Dublin. Illustration: Paul Scott

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) carried out 23 searches in Donegal and Dublin on Wednesday morning as it targeted assets of suspected international drug traffickers.

There were three raids in Donegal and further raids in Dublin at around 6am. Properties targeted by the Cab included a business premises in Letterkenny and two private houses in west Donegal.

A 2023 Volvo XC90 vehicle, some €73,000 in a bank account, electronic devices and financial documents were seized.

A 2023 Volvo XC90 vehicle was seized during Cab raids in Donegal and Dublin. Photograph: Cab/X

More than 70 Garda and Customs personnel were involved in the 23 searches across Donegal and west Dublin.

READ MORE

A Cab spokesperson said the organised criminal gang operates across Ireland and has extensive links to Co Donegal and north Dublin as well as Scotland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

The operation was “part of an ongoing proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including real estate”, the spokesperson added.

“This particular investigation was supported by a number of good citizens reports and also the assistance of a divisional assets profiler.”