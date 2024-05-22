The veteran Dutch MEP running for election in Belgium

Sophie in ‘t Veld, a no-nonsense liberal Dutch MEP of two decades, got involved in politics at the encouragement of a group of friends after a few drinks in the pub when she was in her 20s.

She signed up as a member of Democrats 66, a liberal centrist party in the Netherlands, later working in the office of one of its MEPs for several years, before she was elected to the European Parliament in 2004. After being re-elected a further three times in the Netherlands she is now standing as a candidate in Belgium in the European elections next month.

Last year In ‘t Veld quit D66 to join Volt, a political party set up in recent years around the idea of fielding candidates across the EU. It has one other MEP, Damian Boeselager in Germany, and is running candidates in 15 countries in June.

When she switched parties she put her name forward to stand for Volt in the Netherlands. However, party rules meant candidates in that country had to be members for three months beforehand, which ruled the sitting MEP out

Leaving the Dutch party that had been her political home for decades was “a very painful decision,” In ‘t Veld said. “There wasn’t one reason, there was a series of reasons … We were always the Europe party, but then I found under the leadership in recent years that they would consistently prioritise national politics and political games over the importance of European issues,” she said.

In ‘t Veld said the rule was a good one which stops “random idiots” from joining and seeking to contest elections. She sought an exemption but was told nothing could be done. The Belgian branch of the party took a different view and approached her to stand as its lead candidate.

On the campaign trail, people were curious when they heard the Dutch accent, she said. “I kind of braced myself for negative reactions but there aren’t any … This place has been my home for 30 years,” she said.

Breaking into the “fortress” of the Belgian political system as a new party was very difficult, she said, adding that opinion polls and the Belgian media largely ignored newcomers.

Parties that have seats in parliament receive significant public funding, with individual private donations capped at €500. As a result, those trying to win seats for the first time were left running campaigns on a shoestring, In ‘t Veld said.

This is my new battle, I am dragging all these poor youngsters along, they thought they were going to have a fun campaign handing out leaflets, [now] here’s the In ‘t Veld bulldozer — Sophie in ‘t Veld

“It is completely designed to keep all new parties out, in particular the parties that might be a threat to the established parties, which we are. This is my new battle, I am dragging all these poor youngsters along, they thought they were going to have a fun campaign handing out leaflets, [now] here’s the In ‘t Veld bulldozer.” A veteran of the parliament, In ‘t Veld was the lead MEP on one part of the migration pact, the new EU overhaul of asylum policy recently passed. The pact, which is made up of 10 connected laws, includes controversial provisions to detain asylum seekers at borders and overall harden asylum policy.

In ‘t Veld was responsible for a law setting minimum standards for reception facilities. “It was really a big dilemma. If I had just followed my heart and my conscience I would have voted against the whole thing.” The pact was “ugly” but might have been the last real chance to reform asylum policy for years, she said.

In ‘t Veld said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made a big misstep on Gaza, when her initial comments were seen as offering unconditional support to Israel after the October 7th attacks by Hamas.

“What she did in the Middle East was really, how do I say this politely, the failure of the century. She had one chance to unite Europe, to show leadership and a united Europe could have played a very constructive role.”

The far right are predicted to make significant gains in the elections and be a much more disruptive force in the next parliament, alongside the hard right European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) grouping.

Still, it was unlikely, as some have speculated, that von der Leyen would turn to the ECR when trying to build a parliamentary majority to back her for a second term, In ‘t Veld said. If that happened the commission president would lose the support of the centre-left stool of the coalition that supported her five years ago, she said.

The Dutch MEP said she was getting “very annoyed” at the defeatism from some in the political centre. “Everybody is just assuming that the far right is going to go for a big huge victory and there’s nothing we can do about it.” People were losing faith in the political system because it had become “scared of its own shadow”, she said. “We should believe a bit in ourselves.”