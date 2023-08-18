Europe

Drones target Moscow and Black Sea fleet, Russia claims

Ukraine flag hoisted in front of Federal Security Service in Russian city of Nizhny Nogorod

The UAV’s wreckage fell into the Expo Centre in the city. Photograph: Natalia Kolesnikova/Getty

Fri Aug 18 2023 - 09:53

A Ukrainian drone was shot down over Moscow overnight, Russian officials said.

No casualties were reported but the drone did cause some damage to a building, although not significant. The UAV’s wreckage fell on to the city’s Expo Centre.

Russia’s defence ministry said its air force downed a Ukrainian drone over the capital at about 4am on Friday. “The UAV, after being exposed to air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow,” the ministry said on Telegram.

State-run news agency TASS reported that one of the walls of the venue’s pavilion had partially collapsed, citing emergency services. “The area of the collapse is about 30 sq m (323 sq ft),” they said.

Russian officials also claim to have thwarted a Ukrainian marine drone attack on its warships in the Black Sea late on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands as soon as pilot training is complete, secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said.

“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Blinken said in a letter seen by Reuters. “It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty.”

Elsewhere, Russian Telegram channels are reporting that a Ukrainian flag was hoisted in front of the Federal Security Service building in Nizhny Nogorod, a city located about 264 miles (425 km) east of Moscow.

The flag was quickly removed. – The Guardian

