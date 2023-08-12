Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Moscow says

Smoke rises in the distance following shelling in Kupiansk, Ukraine. While most attention is focused on the Ukrainian counteroffensive hundreds of miles to the south, Russian forces are pushing to retake Kupiansk, where residents say they dread the return of the forces. Photograph: Emile Ducke/New York Times

Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched on to the Crimean Peninsula early on Saturday, Russia’s ministry for defence said.

There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the attempted attack, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. It said 14 drones were destroyed by air defence systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

It was not immediately clear what was targeted in the reported attacks on the Russian-annexed peninsula.

READ MORE

Sergei Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, said earlier that air defence systems were engaged in repelling air attack in different parts of the peninsula.

Crimea transport authorities said on their Telegram channel that traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which links the Black Sea Peninsula with the Russian region of Krasnodar, was suspended for about two hours from 1.30am (10.30pm Irish time).

Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

[ Supply of F-16s to Ukraine a hugely expensive test for Kyiv’s allies ]

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for the attacks but has said destroying Russia's military infrastructure is crucial for Kyiv's counteroffensive.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, eight years before president Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Russia’s neighbour in February last year.

In Ukraine on Saturday, an elderly woman was killed due to shelling by Russian troops on a settlement in the Kharkiv region, a local official said.

“This morning, around 5.10am, the enemy fired on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village in Kupiansk district. A residential building was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died,” Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the Ukrainian report.

Eastern parts of the Kharkiv region are directly adjacent to the front line and Ukrainian forces have reported an increase in Russian attacks there in recent weeks.

Kharkiv regional authorities earlier this month announced the mandatory evacuation of civilians from settlements closest to the front line in Kupiansk district.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 18th month and has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the uprooting of millions and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and cities. – Reuters