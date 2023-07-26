Ukraine war: corruption, treason will not be tolerated, Zelenskiy says

A man pays respect in front of 'the memory wall of fallen defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war' in Kyiv. Photograph: ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he would tolerate no corruption or treachery in affairs of state while his country is struggling to find the means to defend itself against Russian invaders.

Mr Zelenskiy made anti-corruption appeals in his nightly video address as two landmark cases came to light – the arrests of a military recruitment official accused of mass embezzlement and of a parliamentarian accused of collaborating with Russia.

The president last month announced plans to audit military draft offices to try to eliminate corruption.

That measure was part of long-standing policy to clean up the military and government departments to show Ukraine’s western supporters he was serious about tackling deep-rooted graft, measures that are a main element in the long process of securing European Union membership.

Ordinary Ukrainians who support the war effort were enraged by corrupt practices, Mr Zelenskiy said.

“Let me warn all members of parliament, officials and everyone working as a civil servant,” he said. “When you spend days on end looking for weapons for the country, when everyone’s attention is fixed on whether there is artillery, missiles and drones, you feel the moral strength our soldiers have given Ukraine.

“No one will forgive members of parliament, judges, military officials or any other officials for placing themselves in opposition to the state.”

Mr Zelenskiy, addressing members of parliament, said he would no longer tolerate those who “because of some sort of personal gain” refuse to back legislation needed for Ukraine to begin its long campaign to secure EU membership.

“I no longer want to see any such refusals,” he said. “No one wants to see that. Ukraine has no more time for that.”

Earlier, legal authorities said Yevhen Borysov, the head of a military recruitment centre in southern Ukraine accused of corruption and embezzlement, had been ordered held in pretrial detention, with bail set at the equivalent of just over $4 million (€3.6 million).

The prosecutor general’s office said parliamentarian Oleksandr Ponomaryov, suspected of collaborating with Russia in the occupied southeast, had been arrested pending trial on treason charges.

Elsewhere, Russia’s parliament has voted to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted to 30 from 27, increasing the number of young men liable for a year of compulsory military service.

The Bill comes as Moscow seeks to replenish its forces on the frontline in Ukraine without resorting to another mobilisation – a step the Kremlin took last September which proved unpopular.

“From January 1, 2024, citizens aged 18 to 30 will be called up for military service,” the lower house of parliament said after the Bill was passed in a second and third reading.

The law also prohibits conscripts from leaving the country once the enlistment office has sent them their draft notice.

The Bill still has to be approved by the upper chamber and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, steps that are considered a formality. – Agencies