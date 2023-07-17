Ukraine war: two killed in Crimean bridge ‘emergency’, Russian authorities say

Two people were killed on the Crimean bridge, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said. File photograph: EPA

Two people from Russia’s Belgorod region were killed in an “emergency” on the Crimean bridge, the region’s governor has said on Telegram.

“This morning we all started with information about the emergency that happened on the Crimean bridge. We all saw a video on the internet of a damaged car with Belgorod number plates,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote. “The girl was injured, moderately injured ... The hardest thing is that her parents died, dad and mom.”

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported explosions were heard on the bridge, according to Reuters which said it was not able to independently verify the reports.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport has confirmed there is damage to the road on the Crimean side of the bridge, Russian news agency Tass is reporting. It did not confirm reports that the bridge’s supporting pillars have been damaged.

READ MORE

“The ministry stressed that the inspection of the bridge’s condition is ongoing,” Tass wrote on its Telegram channel.

Tass, which cites the Grand Service Express as saying that train services to the Crimea may be changed due to the emergency on the Crimean bridge. It also reported that Crimean authorities are urging tourists to stay in hotels if possible.

The bridge was hit by a huge explosion back in October, causing a section of the road bridge to collapse into the Kerch strait and leaving a train and the rail link in flames.

Russia said three people were killed in the blast and blamed it on a truck bomb. Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attack, although it was certainly celebrated by Ukrainians.

The country’s post office revealed – within hours – designs for a commemorative stamp, showing the bridge ablaze and raising questions about whether the explosion had been anticipated.

The bridge is hated by Ukrainians as a symbol of Russia’s illegal occupation of the Crimean peninsula. – Guardian