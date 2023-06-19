Nine due in Greek court over boat sinking as Pakistan holds day of mourning

Nine suspected people smugglers are to appear before a Greek court accused of piloting the fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Greece. Photograph: Hellenic Coast Guard/AP

Nine suspected people smugglers are to appear before a Greek court accused of piloting the fishing boat that sank off the coast of Greece last week leaving hundreds missing and presumed dead in one of the Mediterranean’s worst boat disasters.

Greek authorities have said 78 dead and 104 survivors – mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Pakistan – were brought ashore after the overcrowded boat sank about 80km (50 miles) off the southern Greek town of Pylos early on Wednesday, days after it set sail from Tobruk in Libya heading towards Italy.

More than 500 people are believed missing, including many children, and relatives are still seeking information after the boat sank in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean.

After it emerged that dozens of Pakistanis were among those onboard the boat, Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be severely punished.

Mr Sharif said Monday would be a day of mourning in Pakistan, with the national flag flying at half staff. He previously said Pakistan’s embassy in Athens had identified 12 nationals who were rescued by the coastguard.

There was no official information on exactly how many Pakistanis were onboard the vessel, how many survived and how many died. It is believed the total could be more than 200.

Greek authorities have been criticised for their failure to act more quickly. They say the boat’s occupants said they did not need any help, but NGOs say they received a number of calls for help. The sinking was one of the worst disasters of its kind this year.

Meanwhile, police in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said on Sunday they had arrested 10 people allegedly involved in sending local youths to Libya for the onward journey to Europe. Officials said nine people had been detained in Kashmir and one in Gujarat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.

In a joint statement, the International Organization for Migration and the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said between 400 and 750 people were believed to have been onboard the vessel.

The UN agency said it could be the second deadliest refugee and migrant shipwreck recorded, after the April 2015 capsizing of another vessel on the Libya-Italy route that killed an estimated 1,100 people.

Ministers from France and Germany travelled to Tunisia on Sunday evening for talks on regulating migration and measures to try to prevent deaths on dangerous routes across the Mediterranean. Tunisia, which is neighbour to Libya, from where the sunken boat set sail, is a major north African stepping stone for people trying to reach Europe.

People from African countries have been undertaking perilous sea crossings from Tunisia to Europe in unprecedented numbers, and European authorities are seeking reinforced action from the government of Tunisia’s increasingly autocratic president, Kais Saied.

In the first three months of this year, Tunisian authorities intercepted 13,000 people on boats off Tunisia’s eastern port city of Sfax, a main route to Europe.

In Athens, anger has mounted as questions continue to be raised over the Hellenic coastguard’s reluctance to intervene despite the vessel being in international waters.

Glaring inconsistencies in the information officials have so far released have fuelled accusations that Greek authorities may have deliberately held back to avoid so many people coming ashore.

The coastguard, tasked with overseeing the inquiry into the disaster, has been put on the defensive by the lack of video footage to support its version of events.

When the rusty 25-metre boat began to capsize after its engine stalled and it had started to list, a coastguard patrol boat dispatched to the area intervened.

“Where is the video, the video [footage] that should have been taken of the [rescue] operation?” asked Christos Spirtzis, a former transport minister. “That is the key question.”

Last week when pressed on the issue, Nikos Alexiou, the Greek coastguard’s spokesperson, responded: “The vessel’s cameras were operable but the operation wasn’t recorded [on video]. There is no recording.”

Three days after the incident, a government spokesperson admitted that shortly before the sinking a rope was thrown to the stricken boat, prompting speculation that attempts by the coastguard to tug the boat caused it to keel over – an accusation the coastguard strongly denies. – Guardian.