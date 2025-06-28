Two jailed for life after 53 migrants die in locked truck in Texas

Migrants cook over a fire as another migrant, top centre, cuts through concertina razor wire after crossing the US-Mexico border through the Rio Grande near El Paso, Texas, in 2024. Photograph: Justin Hamel/Bloomberg

Two men face spending the rest of their lives in prison after a federal judge sentenced them on Friday for their roles in the deaths of 53 people – including six children – who were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer in Texas in 2022.

A federal jury in Texas had found the two men, Felipe Orduna-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, guilty of various charges at the conclusion of a trial in March. Federal judge Orlando Garcia sentenced Orduna-Torres to life in prison and Gonzales-Ortega to 83 years of incarceration, essentially also a life sentence.

The judge also imposed a $250,000 (€213,300) fine on each of the defendants.

Five other men have also pleaded guilty for their role in the smuggling operation and are scheduled to be sentenced later.

The truck was holding 64 migrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador at the time. The vehicle had a broken air conditioner and no water, which amounted to suffocating conditions in the Texas summer.

Only 11 of those who were in the tractor-truck survived an ordeal that grimly illustrated the risks migrants are willing to take to cross the US border.

The migrants had paid the smugglers $12,000 to $15,000 each to be taken across the US border, according to the case’s indictment. They were placed in the vehicle in Laredo, a town at the border, and then driven to San Antonio, a three-hour drive away.

As temperatures rose inside the truck, the people inside screamed and banged on the walls. Many eventually passed out. When the truck was found on June 27th, 2022, more than a dozen people were taken to hospital, where five more died.

The men had known the air conditioning in the truck was broken, according to prosecutors. They had discovered dozens of the people inside had died when they opened the back of the truck at the end of the three-hour trip.

“Three years to the day after these two smugglers and their co-conspirators left dozens of men, women and children locked in a sweltering tractor-trailer to die in the Texas summer heat, they learned that they will spend the rest of their lives locked away in a federal prison,” said a statement from the US attorney for the western district of Texas, Justin Simmons.

Prosecutors said that Orduna-Torres was the leader of a group of men who smuggled people from Mexico and South America between December 2021 and June 2022. He and Gonzales-Ortega shared routes, vehicles, stash houses and transporters to “consolidate costs, minimise risks and maximise profit”, according to a statement from the US justice department.

Migrant smuggling to the US, a multibillion-dollar industry, is often run in co-ordination with some of Mexico’s most violent cartels. While the number of migrants apprehended at the border has dropped since Donald Trump’s second presidency began in January, reports have said people are still being smuggled into the US through methods and routes that are even more dangerous. – Guardian