Ukraine war: African peace mission arrives led by South Africa’s Ramaphosa

A Ukrainian soldier mans a heavy machine gun in an armoured vehicle as it enters the destroyed village of Blahodatnem, Ukraine, on June 15th, 2023. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of an African peace mission, the South African presidency said on Twitter.

Mr Ramaphosa is expected to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and then travel to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

The South African presidency posted footage of Mr Ramaphosa arriving by train in the Bucha area near Kyiv after travelling via Poland.

International investigators are collecting evidence in Bucha and other places where Ukraine says Russian troops committed large-scale atrocities following their full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia denies the allegations.

Along with Senegal president Macky Sall, Ramaphosa is heading a delegation including leaders from Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt’s prime minister.

The peace mission could propose a series of “confidence building measures” during initial efforts at mediation, according to a draft framework document seen by Reuters.

The document states that the objective of the mission is “to promote the importance of peace and to encourage the parties to agree to a diplomacy-led process of negotiations”.

Those measures could include a Russian troop pullback, removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, suspension of implementation of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting Mr Putin, and sanctions relief, it indicated.

A cessation of hostilities agreement could follow and would need to be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West, the document stated.

Kyiv says its own plan, which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war.

Elsewhere, Ukraine plans to send “several dozen” combat pilots for training to fly US-made F-16 fighter jets, a Ukrainian air force spokesman said on Friday.

“Everything is being done to get it started as early as possible,” Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian national television, adding that the pilots picked for training would have combat experience.

“It’s not training, it’s retraining,” he said.

Ukraine, which has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive, has repeatedly said it needs new western aircraft to successfully counter Russia’s aerial dominance.

Nato members the Netherlands and Denmark are leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told Reuters this week that training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s could begin as soon as this summer.

She said the aim would be to have the training programme fully operational within six months. Denmark, where there are flight simulators, is a possible location to host the programme.

A final decision has not yet been taken on a request from Kyiv to supply dozens of F-16s, Ms Ollongren said.

The US-backed training programme will include Belgium and Luxembourg, while France and Britain have offered assistance, she said. – Reuters