Ukraine war: Dam near Kherson destroyed by Russian forces, says Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia blamed the other for destroying the Nova Kakhova dam, part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (pictured). Image: Google

A vast Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine was blown on Tuesday, unleashing a flood of water across the war zone, according to Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Both sides blamed the other for destroying the Nova Kakhova dam, which is 30m (98ft) tall and 3.2km (1.9 miles) long. It was built in 1956 on the Dnieper river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

It also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

“The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces,” the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified.”

Reuters reported that Ukrhydroenergo, which owns the dam, had blamed high water levels in the Dnieper river on Russia. “The rise of the Dnieper’s water level, as a result of which settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were flooded, is linked to the Russian occupation of the Nova Kakhovka dam,” state company said in a statement.

But the company said it was unable to say what exactly Russian forces were doing at the dam because it did not have access itself.

Russian news agencies said the dam, controlled by Russian forces, had been destroyed in shelling while a Russian-installed official said it was a terrorist attack – Russian shorthand for an attack by Ukraine.

Eighty settlements may be affected by flooding, the Russian news agency Tass reports, citing emergency services. The damage to the dam will also lead to problems with water supplies to Crimea, Tass cites the Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka as saying.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold an emergency meeting over the dam blast in southern Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has confirmed that in some areas Kyiv’s forces are moving to “offensive actions”, heightening speculation a counteroffensive is close to launch.

Russia claimed to have repelled a “major offensive” in the Donetsk region and to have killed hundreds of Ukrainian troops, but the claims could not be independently verified. – Guardian