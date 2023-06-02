Ukraine claims to have downed more than 30 missiles and drones

Patients at Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv their faces painted, gathered in the the hospital’s bomb shelter on Thursday. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times)

Ukrainian forces in the capital Kyiv said on Friday they shot down more than 30 Russian missiles and drones overnight and two people were injured by falling debris, before authorities lifted air raid alerts across most of the country.

Russia has launched about 20 separate missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities since the beginning of May.

Kyiv military authorities, writing on Telegram, said Russia had launched drones and cruise missiles at the same time.

"According to preliminary information, more than 30 air targets of various types were detected and destroyed in the airspace over and around Kyiv by air defence forces," they said in a statement.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, who earlier reported two separate waves of attacks, wrote on Telegram that there had been no calls for rescue services.

Ukraine's military said Russia had launched 15 missiles and 18 drones.

Kyiv region authorities said two people were injured as a result of falling debris, including a child.

"In addition, the falling debris damaged five private houses," the state administration said on the Telegram messaging service.

Ukraine regularly says its defences destroy the majority of the missiles and drones Russian forces use in their attacks.

Meanwhile, two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy infrastructure in Russia’s western Smolensk region overnight on Friday, but no injuries or fires were reported, the region’s acting governor said.

He said the attacks hit the towns of Divasy and Peresna near the region’s capital Smolensk, some 270km from the Ukrainian border, but did not say who was responsible.

The incident comes a day after the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said Ukraine’s armed forces shelled the border town of Shebekino, setting alight a dormitory and damaging an administrative building.

Ukraine denies it is responsible for attacks within Russian territory.

