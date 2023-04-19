Ukraine war: Russian drones hit infrastructure facility in Odesa region

Piles of shells, missile fragments and non-guided rockets that have hit the Kharkiv area since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

Russian drones struck Ukraine’s southern Odesa region overnight and caused a fire at an infrastructure facility, the head of the military command of the Odesa region said on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported and firefighters were working at the scene, Yuri Kruk said.

In other recent developments: Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visited Ukrainian troops on Tuesday in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, his office said.

Mr Zelenskiy listened to commanders’ reports on the battlefield situation and gave awards to soldiers, it said.

Mr Zelenskiy and US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy held a phone call on Tuesday in which they discussed Ukraine’s need for weapons as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

On Twitter, Mr Zelenskiy said he thanked Mr McCarthy for bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine.

Elsewhere, a Moscow court rejected an appeal from US journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from pretrial detention, meaning he will stay in a former KGB prison until at least May 29th while a spying case against him is investigated.

Mr Gershkovich denies the espionage charges.

A former Wagner mercenary has admitted to killing and torturing dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war, in one of the most detailed first-person accounts of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Alexey Savichev (49), a former Russian convict recruited by Wagner last September, told the Guardian in a telephone interview that he participated in summary executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war during his six months of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“We were told not to take any prisoners, and just shoot them on the spot,” he said. – Guardian