Turkey earthquake disaster: Ireland ‘ready’ to support relief efforts

Ireland “stands ready” to support local and international relief efforts following earthquakes in central Turkey and northwest Syria which have killed more than 1,000 people, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras region on Monday, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said.

A separate earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria earlier on Monday, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring thousands as buildings collapsed across the region, leading to searches for survivors in the rubble.

Mr Martin said he was “shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake”.

“Our thoughts go to all those who lost loved ones, the injured, and first responders,” he said on Monday. “Ireland stands ready to support local and international relief efforts.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is monitoring the situation closely.

“Any Irish citizens that require consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Ireland in Ankara on 00 90 312 4591000,” a spokesman said.

Among Irish people in Turkey at present are a group of students and staff from Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork city. In a statement on social media, the group, which is currently on a school trip to the country, are “all fine”.

“An earthquake has struck their destination of Malatya, thankfully, they had stopped in Istanbul, and had not reached their destination school yet,” the school said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their lives and homes.”

The European Union on Monday said ten search and rescue teams have been mobilised.

“Ten urban search and rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground,” EU commissioners Josep Borrell and Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

“Italy and Hungary have offered their rescue teams to Türkiye as well.”