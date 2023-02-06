Turkey earthquake: Second major quake hits as death toll in Turkey and Syria rises to more than 1,200

Aleppo, Syria. A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras region on Monday, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria earlier on Monday, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring thousands as buildings collapsed across the region, leading to searches for survivors in the rubble.

The death toll in Turkey from the first earthquake has risen to 912, with more than 5,000 people injured, Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

At least 320 people were killed in northwest Syria and more than 1,000 injured, a state news agency has reported.

At least one building collapsed in Turkey's Sanliurfa province following a major earthquake in the area. (Reuters)

The earthquake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

A Turkish broadcaster showed rescue workers in Osmaniye province using a blanket to carry an injured man out of a collapsed four-storey building and putting him in an ambulance. He was the fifth to be pulled from the rubble, it said.

Footage on broadcaster CNNTurk showed the historic Gaziantep Castle was severely damaged.

Mr Erdogan spoke by phone with the governors of eight affected provinces to gather information on the situation and rescue efforts, his office said in a statement.

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was holding an emergency cabinet meeting to review the damage and discuss the next steps, his office said.

Syrian television showed footage of rescue teams searching for survivors in heavy rain and sleet. Health officials urged the public to help take the injured to emergency rooms.

“Wounded people are still arriving in waves,” Aleppo’s health director, Ziad Hage Taha, told Reuters.

Onlookers watch as rescue teams search for survivors in Aleppo, Syria. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Many buildings in the region had already suffered damage in fighting during Syria's nearly 12-year-long civil war.

People in Damascus, and in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli, ran into the street and took to their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, witnesses said.

The United States was “profoundly concerned” about the quake in Turkey and Syria and was monitoring events closely, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

“I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance,” he said.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.8 quake struck at a depth of 17.9km. It reported a series of earthquakes, one of 6.7 magnitude.

The region straddles seismic fault lines.

People search for survivors in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Photograph: Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed footage of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers and seeking survivors in the city of Kahramanmaras.

“Our primary job is to carry out the search and rescue work and to do that all our teams are on alert,” Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

Tremors were also felt in the Turkish capital of Ankara, 460km northwest of the epicentre, and in Cyprus, where police reported no damage.

“The earthquake struck in a region that we feared. There is serious widespread damage,” Kerem Kinik, the chief of the Turkish Red Crescent relief agency, told Haberturk, issuing an appeal for blood donations.

Turkey is among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. More than 17,000 people were killed in 1999 when a 7.6-magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500. – Reuters