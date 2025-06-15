G7 leaders in Canada will discuss Israel-Iran conflict and hope to avoid Trump clash

Prime minister of Canada Mark Carney (left) welcomes UK prime minister Keir Starmer to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, ahead of the G7 summit leaders' summit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/ PA

Group of Seven leaders are gathering in the Canadian Rockies, with the Israel-Iran conflict expected to be high on the agenda.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney says his priorities are strengthening peace and security, building critical mineral supply chains and creating jobs. But issues such as US tariffs and the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to feature heavily during the summit.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, killing scores of people hours before the leaders of the world’s industrialised democracies meet.

A G7 official said the leaders plan to issue a joint statement on Iran calling for de-escalation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters his goals for the summit include for Iran to not develop or possess nuclear weapons, ensuring Israel’s right to defend itself, avoiding escalation of the conflict and creating room for diplomacy.

The last time Canada played host to the summit, in 2018, Mr Trump left before denouncing then-Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau as “very dishonest and weak” and instructing the US delegation to withdraw its approval of the final communique.

“This will be a successful meeting if Donald Trump doesn’t have an eruption that disrupts the entire gathering. Anything above and beyond that is gravy,” said Roland Paris, an international affairs professor at the University of Ottawa who was a foreign policy adviser to Mr Trudeau.

Mr Trump, who has often mused about annexing Canada, will arrive in the country at a time when Mr Carney is threatening reprisals if Washington does not lift its import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“The best-case scenario ... is that there’s no real blow-ups coming out of the back end,” said Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council think tank and a former White House and US state department official.

Mr Carney’s office declined to comment on how the Israeli strikes on Iran would affect the summit. Diplomats said Canada has ditched the idea of a traditional comprehensive joint communique and would issue chair summaries instead, in the hope of containing a diplomatic disaster and maintaining engagement with the US.

A senior Canadian official told reporters that Ottawa wanted to focus on actions the seven members - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US - could take together.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to persuade Mr Trump to drop trade tariffs that have imperiled Japan’s auto companies, following a sixth round of high-level trade talks in Washington on Friday.

A senior US official said on Friday that working discussions would cover trade and the global economy, critical minerals, migrant and drug smuggling, wildfires, international security, artificial intelligence and energy security. “The president is eager to pursue his goals in all of these areas including making America’s trade relationships fair and reciprocal,” the official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to the White House in February descended into acrimony and has served as a warning for other world leaders about the delicate dance they face in negotiating with Trump.

But diplomats say the frustration of dealing with the Trump administration has made some keener to assert themselves.

Canada has long been one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters. Trump came to power promising to end the war with Russia within 24 hours, but diplomatic efforts have stalled.

One Ukrainian official involved in preparations for the summit said hope had faded for a strong statement in support of Ukraine. Instead, success for Kyiv would merely constitute an amicable meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy.

A European official said the G7 summit and the NATO summit in The Hague later in June provide an opportunity to underscore to Mr Trump the need to press ahead with a sanctions bill put together by US senators alongside a new European package to pressure Russia into a ceasefire and broader talks. —Reuters