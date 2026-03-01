Afghanistan targets Pakistani jets over Kabul as conflict continues

A Taliban security official at a checkpoint near the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan. Photograph: Samiullah Popal/EPA

Afghanistan said it was firing at Pakistani jets in Kabul after blasts and gunfire rocked the capital on Sunday, compounding ​instability in a region rattled by United States–Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks on US targets in Gulf states.

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has suffered Pakistani strikes against government installations over the past week following accusations, which Kabul denies, that it harboured militants.

The heaviest fighting in years between the ​neighbours has raised fears of a protracted conflict along their 2,600-km border, with several countries including Qatar and Saudi Arabia calling for restraint and ⁠offering to help mediate a ceasefire.

Explosions echoed across parts of Kabul before sunrise, followed by bursts of gunfire, ‌a ‌Reuters ​witness said. It was not clear what had been targeted or whether there were casualties.

Taliban administration spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the sounds were the result of Afghan forces targeting Pakistani aircraft ⁠over the capital.

[ Pakistan says it is in ‘open war’ with Afghanistan ]

“Air defence attacks were carried ​out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not ​be concerned,” Mujahid said.

Pakistan’s prime minister’s office, information ministry and military did not respond to requests for comment.

The violence follows ‌air strikes inside Afghanistan this week that Pakistan ​said targeted militant infrastructure. Afghanistan described the strikes as a violation of sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations along their ⁠shared border.

Iran, which shares borders with ⁠Afghanistan and with Pakistan, had offered ​to help facilitate dialogue before itself coming under attack on Saturday from Israel and the US bent on diminishing Iran’s military capability.

Pakistan has said Afghanistan has been harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, which it said were waging an insurgency inside Pakistan.

Afghanistan has denied the accusation, saying it did not allow Afghan territory to be used against other countries and that Pakistan’s security challenges were an internal matter.

Pakistani security sources have said operation Ghazab Lil Haq, meaning Wrath for the Truth, was continuing and that Pakistani forces had destroyed Afghan posts and ‌camps.

Both sides have reported heavy ⁠losses, issuing differing casualty figures for each other.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified, with Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, the European Union and United Nations urging restraint and calling for ‌talks.

The US said it supported Pakistan’s right to defend itself.

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has described the fighting as “open war”.

Afghanistan interior minister ​Sirajuddin Haqqani said the conflict would be “very costly”. He said only front-line forces were engaged ​in fighting, but the country had yet to fully deploy its military. – Reuters