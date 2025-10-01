Taliban internet shutdown leaves Afghans stranded as flights cancelled

Many flights scheduled to operate out of Kabul airport on Wednesday were cancelled, with the status of other flights unclear, data from plane tracker Flightradar24 showed, following an internet shutdown in Afghanistan.

Growing chaos from the Taliban administration’s order on Monday to cut internet and cell phone connections has hit banks, aid work, businesses and the ability of Afghans to connect with family and friends. It has also left many stranded in Afghanistan, with flights cancelled.

The Taliban administration has not explained the connectivity blackout; the United Nations has called for restoration of services.

In the past, the Taliban have voiced concern about online pornography, and authorities cut the restoration of services-optic links to some provinces in recent weeks, with officials citing morality concerns.

Out of the total 34 flights scheduled to fly in and out of Kabul on Wednesday, four departures and 10 arrivals were cancelled. On Tuesday, 10 out of 31 scheduled flights were cancelled.

The status of the remaining 21 flights from Tuesday was labelled “unknown” on the Flightradar24 website. Many flights scheduled to operate out of other provincial airports, such as Herat and Kandahar, for Tuesday and Wednesday were also labelled “unknown”.

Mohammad Bashir, a representative of Kam Air, an Afghan domestic and international carrier, told the country’s Tolo News channel that just one flight had run since the internet blackout. He said that before a plane takes off, they must have shared flight information online with the destination airport, which was not possible.

He hoped that operations could restart soon.

“This is important for our fellow citizens who had transit flights and for those who were stranded trying to return. We must restart operations for their sake,” said Mr Bashir.

An Afghan cell phone services provider, which did not want to be named, said it was working alongside other providers “to manage this sensitive and complex” situation.

“We are following directives from the authorities and we hope that all telcos in the country will be authorised to recommence services as soon as possible,” said the company.

Internet connectivity in Afghanistan was flatlining at about 1 per cent earlier this week, said NetBlocks, an international internet access monitoring organisation.

Connectivity was cut in phases on Monday, with the final stage affecting telephone services, which share infrastructure with the internet, said NetBlocks.

Private channel Tolo News, which warned viewers of a disruption to its services, said authorities had set a one-week deadline for the shutdown of 3G and 4G internet services for cell phones, leaving only the older 2G standard active.

The channel also reported disruptions for private banks and the central bank, while Kabul’s currency market was operating based on Tuesday’s exchange rates. – Reuters