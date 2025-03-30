Tonga earthquake: Magnitude 7 strikes south Pacific islands

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Tonga on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 16km (10 miles), GFZ said.

GFZ had earlier pegged the earthquake at 6.6.

Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of Tonga, the Pacific Tsunami Warning System said. Tonga is a Polynesian kingdom of more than 170 south Pacific islands.

