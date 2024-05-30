‘Hong Kong 47’ trial: 14 pro-democracy activists found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion

Lawrence Lau, a barrister and former pro-democracy district councillor, leaves court during a break in a verdict hearing for him and 46 other activists in Hong Kong, China. Photograph: Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Fourteen people have been found guilty in Hong Kong’s largest national security trial, the prosecution of the so-called Hong Kong 47 pro-democracy campaigners, in a ruling that was immediately condemned by rights groups.

In a verdict delivered on Thursday, the panel of national security judges handpicked by Hong Kong’s government found 14 people had committed the national security offence of “conspiracy to subvert state power” by holding unofficial election primaries in 2020. The convicted included one organiser and 13 candidates, almost all of them former politicians.

The 10-month trial finished in December, more than 1,000 days after the cohort had first been arrested. Among the guilty are former lawmakers and activists including Helena Wong, veteran campaigner Leung “Long Hair” Kwok-hung, journalist Gwyneth Ho, and dual Hong Kong-Australian national Gordon Ng.

Two defendants – former district councillor Laurence Lau Wai-chung and Lee Yue-shun, a former social worker – were acquitted of the charge. The pair had both run as candidates in the primaries, and are the first acquittals to be granted after a prosecution under the 2020 national security law (NSL).

The 16 people were the only ones to plead not guilty from the group of 47 charged in early 2021 after mass dawn raids on their homes and offices by national security police. Most of the group have been in jail since. The 31 who pleaded guilty are still awaiting the outcomes of their cases. The judges had decided to complete the trial of the others before moving on to sentencing.

The 45 convicted campaigners face sentences of up to life in prison.

On Thursday morning all 16 defendants sat in the docks behind a glass panel, as the three-judge panel announced the verdict. The court then adjourned to allow parties time to read the judgment and discuss any applications they wished to pursue. Mr Lau and Mr Lee were initially given permission to leave the dock, but the prosecution requested they remain remanded on bail, while they considered appeals.

The judgment, published online, said the cohort’s plan to gain a majority in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council – to block budgetary Bills and force the resignation of the chief executive if she did not agree to the pro-democracy movement’s demands – was a violation of Hong Kong’s mini constitution, the Basic Law.

Any act which would “seriously interfere in, disrupt or undermine the performance duties and functions of the Government was clearly an act which would endanger national security in Hong Kong”, it said.

The pre-election primaries were held on July 11th and July 12th, organised by legal scholar and activist Benny Tai, who was also an organiser of the 2014 “umbrella movement” protests, for which he served four months of a 16-month prison sentence.

They were not the first primaries to be held in Hong Kong, including by pro-establishment camps, but occurred less than a fortnight after the introduction of the NSL, imposed by Beijing to help Hong Kong’s authorities crush the remaining pro-democracy movement after mass protests in 2019.

In the days prior, Hong Kong minister Erick Tsang warned in an interview that the primaries could violate the NSL. But organisers went ahead, and more than 600,000 Hong Kong residents took part, in what was widely interpreted as an act of protest against the government crackdown.

Thursday’s guilty verdicts had been largely expected, but outside the court, supporters wept. Hundreds had attended the hearing, some lining up overnight to secure a seat. Grandma Wong, a well-known activist, waved a Hong Kong flag outside and shouted in protest.

At least a dozen foreign diplomats, mostly from the European Union, also attended. The deputy head of the EU’s Hong Kong office, Matthias Kauffmann, said they had been following the case closely. “We observe trials to show our interest and commitment to human rights and democracy worldwide.”

The “Hong Kong 47” case has been widely criticised by human rights and legal groups, and foreign governments. It has been accused of being politically motivated, and of denying procedural fairness with a judge-only trial which stretched out over the course of months with repeated delays.

The Hong Kong government crackdown has left the city with essentially no active political opposition. Scores have been arrested or jailed, others scared into silence. Many have fled overseas, including some who were facing charges.

The Hong Kong government has issued large bounties for several “fugitives”, leading several countries hosting exiled Hongkongers to tear up their bilateral extradition agreements. – Guardian