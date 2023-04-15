Japan PM evacuated after explosive device thrown at campaign event

A suspect is detained after throwing what appeared to be a smoke bomb in Wakayama, Japan, as prime minister Fumio Kishida was nearby. Photograph: JIJI Press/AFP/Getty

A loud explosion occurred at a western Japanese port on Saturday during prime minister Fumio Kishida’s visit but there were no injuries, Japan’s NHK television has reported.

Mr Kishida was unharmed and evacuated to the Wakayama prefectural police headquarters, NHK said.

The incident comes only nine months after Mr Kishida’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The assassination shocked the nation and a subsequent investigation found holes in Mr Abe’s security, and led to reinforcement of Japan’s police security measures.

The attack also comes as a series of Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meetings begins this weekend ahead of the May 19th-21st summit that Mr Kishida will host in Hiroshima.

Mr Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to cheer his ruling party’s candidate in a local election. The explosion happened just before he was to begin his speech, NHK said.

A cylinder-shaped object, believed to have been thrown during a campaign appearance by Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida, lies on the ground as an official runs past in Wakayama earlier today. Photograph: JIJI Press/AFP/Getty

A man believed to be a suspect was arrested at the scene, and NHK footage showed several uniformed and plainclothes police officers gathered around the man, pressing him to the ground and dragging him to the side.

The suspect, identified only as a young male, allegedly threw the device, NHK said.

One witness told NHK that she was among the crowd and saw something come flying from behind. There was a sudden loud noise and she fled with her children.

Another witness said people were screaming and that he saw someone being apprehended right before the explosion occurred. – AP