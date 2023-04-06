Macron and von der Leyen to meet China’s Xi Jinping

French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a series of meetings with Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday on a visit with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen amid strained ties between the bloc and China.

Newly appointed Premier Li Qiang greeted Mr Macron at the Great Hall of the People ahead of a summit with President Xi Jinping due later in the day.

After his arrival late Wednesday, Mr Macron said Europe must resist reducing trade and diplomatic ties with Beijing, which is at odds with the West over issues including Taiwan, sensitive technologies and China’s close ties with Russia.

European Commission president von der Leyen, on her first visit to China since taking office in 2019, has said Europe must “de-risk” its relations with Beijing, as China had shifted from an era of reform and opening to one of security and control.

READ MORE

During her tenure, Europe's relations with China have soured, mainly because of tit-for-tat sanctions that stalled an investment pact in 2021 and Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that has claimed thousands of lives since it started last year.

But emerging from years of sparse diplomatic activity as pandemic border controls largely shut the country off from the rest of the world, China is eager to ensure Europe does not follow what it sees as US-led efforts to contain its rise.

Following Mr Macron’s talks with Mr Li, the Chinese premier is due to host a “working lunch” with Ms von der Leyen. Later in the afternoon,

Mr Macron and Ms von der Leyen will separately hold talks with Mr Xi before all three hold trilateral talks in the evening.

Both European leaders have said they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least deter Beijing from directly supporting Moscow in the conflict.

Some analysts have suggested the duo may adopt a “good cop, bad cop” role with the convivial Mr Macron promoting a “reset” in China-EU ties and Ms von der Leyen pressing home the thornier issues and red lines in those relations.

Mr Macron, travelling with a 50-strong business delegation – including Airbus, luxury giant LVMH and nuclear energy producer EDF – is also expected to announce deals with China. – Reuters