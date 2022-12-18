North Korea fires at least two suspected ballistic missiles

Kim Jong-un with his daughter, presumed to be his second child, Ju-ae, at an event to mark the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Photograph: EPA

North Korea fired at least two suspected ballistic missiles on Sunday toward waters off its east coast, adding to a record number of launches this year that have increased up regional tensions.

Japanese Government officials said there were at least two missiles launched, and both apparently fell outside of its exclusive economic zone.

This year, Kim Jong-un’s regime has already fired off more than 65 ballistic missiles, the most in his decade in power and in defiance of United Nations resolutions that prohibit the launches.

He has stepped up provocations in recent months in a display of anger at joint military drills in the region by the US and its allies South Korea and Japan.

Mr Kim was on hand to oversee the test of a new solid-fuel rocket engine, state media said Friday. The engine could enhance the North Korean leader’s ability to fire off quick-strike, longer-range missiles for delivering nuclear warheads.

The missile tests underscore the challenges the United States faces in trying to slow down Mr Kim’s nuclear ambitions.

North Korea on November 18th test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

Mr Kim’s daughter made her first official appearance in state media at the launch.

The North Korean leader has been modernising his arsenal by adding missiles that are quicker to deploy and more manoeuvrable in flight. – Bloomberg