Tsunami threat after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits off Mexico coast

Volunteers walk on top of debris of a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, earlier this week. Photograph: Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

A tsunami warning has been triggered after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake was recorded near the coast of Mexico, the ⁠United States ‌Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake reportedly struck Puerto Madero, a large Pacific port and fishing town located about 13km from the Guatemalan border.

The earthquake was measured at ​a ​depth ⁠of 10km, ⁠USGS ⁠said.

It comes just weeks after a double earthquake in Venezuela, near the capital Caracas, killed thousands of people.

The first earthquake in Venezuela was measured at a magnitude of 7.2 and the second at 7.5. While the latest official death toll is more than 4,000, some estimate that as many as 10,000 were killed. – Reuters/Agencies

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