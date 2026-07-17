Tsunami threat after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits off Mexico coast

A tsunami warning has been triggered after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake was recorded near the coast of Mexico, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake reportedly struck Puerto Madero, a large Pacific port and fishing town located about 13km from the Guatemalan border.
The earthquake was measured at a depth of 10km, USGS said.
It comes just weeks after a double earthquake in Venezuela, near the capital Caracas, killed thousands of people.
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The first earthquake in Venezuela was measured at a magnitude of 7.2 and the second at 7.5. While the latest official death toll is more than 4,000, some estimate that as many as 10,000 were killed. – Reuters/Agencies
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