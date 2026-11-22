Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as El Chapo Isidro, has been on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list since last year

Mexico’s government announced on Saturday that Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a Mexican drug kingpin who was one of the United States’ most wanted criminals, has been captured.

Meza Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, was among the most powerful drug traffickers in Sinaloa, a state in northwestern Mexico where cartels mass produce fentanyl and other illicit drugs that are bound for the United States and other parts of the world.

US authorities have described Meza Flores as a top drug trafficker in the region who leads the Meza-Flores organisation, a heavily armed and violent group. He was first indicted in the United States more than a decade ago, and he has been on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list since last year.

Here’s what we know about the drug kingpin.

How did he become so powerful?

Meza Flores, 44, appears to have worked his way up through the ranks of Mexico’s drug cartels. He was a leader of the Beltrán Leyva drug trafficking organisation, which split from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2008, according to the US treasury department.

The Sinaloa Cartel, which was founded and led by Joaquin Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo, and Ismael Zambada García, known as El Mayo, is one of the world’s largest and most feared crime syndicates. Meza Flores shares a similar nickname but is not related to Guzmán Loera, who was arrested in 2014.

Rivalries among cartels and organisations that splintered off during internal fighting have led to devastating gang wars in Mexico. The Beltrán Leyva split set off a bloody regional war, according to the US treasury department, which issued sanctions against the group. Beltrán Leyva was founded by Arturo Beltrán Leyva, a weapons and drug smuggler, and his brothers; its enforcement arm is considered “one of the most ruthless and brutal in the way they dispose of their enemies”, according to the US State Department.

Meza Flores later became the leader of his own group, the Meza-Flores criminal organisation.

What is his group accused of?

The Meza-Flores group has smuggled tons of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States from several places in Mexico, according to US officials. The group has long operated from the northern city of Guasave in Sinaloa, US officials say.

In 2013, the treasury department officially designated Meza Flores and his group as a drug-trafficking organisation and linked Meza Flores’s wife, parents, sister and uncles to the criminal enterprise.

Meza Flores waged a brutal turf war with the Sinaloa Cartel, which saw the quadrupling of drug-related killings between roughly 2008 and 2012, as well as a spike in kidnappings and arson attacks, the treasury department said in 2013.

But the Meza-Flores group had recently allied with a faction of the cartel that has been fighting for control, according to Adrián López, publisher of a leading newspaper in Sinaloa’s state capital that has closely covered the cartel wars.

The Meza-Flores group is responsible for the deaths of many Mexican police officers as well as military and law enforcement officials, according to the FBI.

How long has the US been seeking him?

Meza Flores was indicted in May 2012 in the US district court for the District of Columbia on charges related to the possession and distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine. In 2019, a federal grand jury issued a new indictment for him with additional drug trafficking charges, and firearms violations.

Last year, the FBI added Meza Flores to its 10 most wanted fugitives List, offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his capture.

Federal prosecutors in Washington updated the charges against Meza Flores two months ago, suggesting that US authorities were still actively pursuing him. The latest indictment added new counts, including terrorism charges, accusing Meza Flores of acting in support of the Sinaloa Cartel, and it accused him of abducting and killing a member of the Mexican National Guard in Oaxaca in 2022.

How was he captured?

Mexico’s defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the operation had been carried out in co-ordination with US agencies.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration said in a statement that the capture of Meza Flores “delivers a significant blow to a ruthless criminal organisation” and “underscores the critical importance of intelligencensharing in targeting dangerous cartel leaders”.

Representatives for the US State Department and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The operation to capture Meza Flores threw Guasave into turmoil on Friday night. Sinaloa state’s public security agency urged residents to shelter in place and stay away from a main highway connecting the northern and southern parts of the state to avoid violent exchanges between gang members and federal forces.

This article originally appeared in the New York Times

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