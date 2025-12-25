Trump-backed conservative wins Honduras presidency after disputed election

Nasry Asfura, the conservative candidate for Honduran president backed by US president Donald Trump, was declared the winner on Wednesday more than three weeks after the November 30th election, which was beset by delays, technical problems and allegations of fraud.

The Honduras ‍electoral authority, known as the CNE, said Mr Asfura won 40.3 per cent of the vote, edging out centre-right Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla who garnered 39.5 per cent. The candidate of the ruling LIBRE party, Rixi Moncada, came in a distant third. Mr Asfura ran on a broad pro-business platform saying private investment was ‍necessary to move the country forward, while his political agenda focused on jobs, education and security.

He has also signalled he may swap Honduras’ allegiance to Taiwan, and away from Beijing. The results were so close and the ballot processing system so chaotic that around 15 per cent of the tally sheets, comprising hundreds of thousands of ballots, had to be counted by hand to determine the winner.

In the weeks following the vote, LIBRE repeatedly called for protests against what they denounced as an “electoral coup”. The protests interrupted the manual count, blocking officials from accessing the building where tally ‌sheets were being stored.

The results were approved by two electoral council members and one deputy, as disputes continued over the razor-thin vote. The third council member, Marlon Ochoa, was not present in the video declaring the winner.

“Honduras: I am ready to govern. I will not let you down,” Mr Asfura ⁠said in a post on X following the confirmation of the results.

He is due to take office on January 27th for the 2026-2030 term. Mr Nasralla rejected the CNE’s declaration, saying it had excluded ballots that ‌should ​have ‍been counted, but urged his supporters to remain calm and refrain from any acts of disruption or violence.

Salvador Nasralla in Comayaguela, Honduras, in November. Photograph: Daniel Volpe/The New York Times

“I will not accept a result based on omissions. Democracy does not shut down because of exhaustion, nor because today is the 24th – this is the saddest Christmas for the Honduran people,” Mr Nasralla said at a press conference in the capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday afternoon.

This is his third unsuccessful bid for the Honduran presidency. The head of the Honduran congress also rejected the results.

“This is completely outside the law. It has no value,” Congress president Luis Redondo, ⁠of the ruling LIBRE party, wrote on X.

Trump threw his support behind Asfura, a 67-year-old politician and businessman who is the former mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa, writing in a Truth Social post before the election that he was ⁠the “only real friend of Freedom in Honduras” and urging people to vote for him.

Trump ⁠also threatened to cut off US financial support to Honduras if Asfura did not win and pardoned former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, also of Asfura’s National Party, who had been serving a 45-year sentence in the US on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Amid delays in the count, Trump weighed into the election again alleging fraud without providing evidence and saying there would be “hell ‍to pay” if Honduras changed preliminary results that had put Asfura ahead. Trump’s backing of Asfura, experts say, is part of his push to mould a conservative bloc across Latin America, stretching from Nayib Bukele in El Salvador to Javier Milei in Argentina.

Both Nasralla and the ruling LIBRE party have decried Trump’s comments as election meddling. Nasralla told Reuters in early December that the last-minute interference from Trump had damaged his chances of winning. “The United States congratulates president-elect Asfura and looks forward to working with his administration to advance prosperity and security in our hemisphere,” US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on X following the results.

Mr Rubio urged all parties to accept the outcome in order to “ensure a peaceful transition”. – Reuters