Hurricane Melissa in pictures: Wrecked livelihoods, lost animals, salvaged homes
Three Caribbean Islands have been crippled by Hurricane Melissa
Thu Oct 30 2025 - 07:46 • 1 MIN READ
Hurricane Melissa has blasted Cuba and Haiti with torrential rain and howling winds, and has devastated parts of Jamaica, ripping the roofs off homes and hospitals, flooding villages and littering roads with trees and electrical poles. At least 25 people have died across Haiti and 18 are missing, AP reported, citing Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. Twenty of those reported dead and 10 of the missing are from a southern coastal town where flooding collapsed dozens of homes. At least eight are dead in Jamaica. - New York Times, Bloomberg