Hurricane Melissa in pictures: Wrecked livelihoods, lost animals, salvaged homes

Hurricane Melissa has blasted Cuba and Haiti with torrential rain and howling winds, and has devastated parts of Jamaica, ripping the roofs off homes and hospitals, flooding villages and littering roads with trees and electrical poles. At least 25 people have died across Haiti and 18 are missing, AP reported, citing Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. Twenty of those reported dead and 10 of the missing are from a southern coastal town where flooding collapsed dozens of homes. At least eight are dead in Jamaica. - New York Times, Bloomberg

A farmer remains inside his flooded house after the passage of Hurricane Melissa through the Cuban town of San Miguel de Parada in Santiago de Cuba province on Wednesday. Photograph: by Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A family salvages belongings from the rubble of their home after it collapsed during Hurricane Melissa's passage through Santiago de Cuba, eastern Cuba, on Wednesday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A fisherman with his freezer of fish, which he was moving following Hurricane Melissa in the Treasure Beach area of Jamaica, on Wednesday. Photograph: Abbie Townsend/The New York Times

Dogs swim up a road in Great Bay following Hurricane Melissa in the Treasure Beach area of Jamaica, on Wednesday. Photograph: Abbie Townsend/The New York Times

Lorraine Smith stands on her porch in Great Bay with her dogs amid flooding following Hurricane Melissa in the Treasure Beach area of Jamaica, on Wednesday. Photograph: Abbie Townsend/The New York Times

A bed washed away by floods is seen after the passage of Hurricane Melissa through the town of San Miguel de Parada in Santiago de Cuba province, Cuba, on Wednesday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A farmer stands next to some of his drowned animals after Hurricane Melissa hit the Cuban town of San Miguel de Parada in Santiago de Cuba province on Wednesday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

Flooded homes after the passage of Hurricane Melissa in Howard Acres neighbourhood in St Elizabeth, Jamaica, on Wednesday. Photograph: Ricardo Makyn/AFP via Getty Images

A resident sits on part of the roof of his house, damaged by Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, eastern Cuba, on Wednesday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images