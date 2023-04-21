Donald Trump expected to visit Doonbeg next month

Donald Trump at the opening of the Doonbeg golf links and hotel in Co Clare. Photograph: PA

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to visit his luxury golf resort in Doonbeg in Co Clare next month.

Although the trip has is yet to be officially confirmed, sources familiar with the planning for his visits say that he will visit both Ireland and Scotland in the first week of May.

He is expected in Doonbeg on May 3rd and 4th but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

It will be his first visit to the luxury golf resort since June 2019.

READ MORE

According to sources, the purpose of his weeklong personal trip is to inspect his golf businesses and properties, Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen and Trump Turnberry in Scotland, and Trump International in Doonbeg.

The visit will entail a large scale security operation by US officials and gardaí.

Trump valued the golf resort in Clare at between $25 million and $50 million (€22.8 million to €45.7 million) in a financial disclosure report this month.

As a declared candidate for the US presidency in 2024, Trump had to give the United States Office of Government Ethics an account of his assets, along with those of wife Melania.

In 2020, when Trump last made a declaration, he also valued the Doonbeg resort at $25 to 50 million and reported that it generated income of $13.47 million. That’s now said to be “over $5 million”.

Accounts for TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd show that Doonbeg took a hit from Covid, with an operating profit of €509,892 for 2021 following an operating loss of €1.98 million the year before. Revenues in 2021 were up €3.4 million to €7.17 million.

In March, the former US president pled not guilty to 34 felonies in relation to the 2016 presidential election.