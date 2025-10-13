Africa

At least 42 killed in bus crash in mountainous region of South Africa

Many of the travellers were citizens of Zimbabwe and Malawi

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said the bus crash was 'a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi'. Photograph: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said the bus crash was 'a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi'. Photograph: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Mon Oct 13 2025 - 09:30

At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa, the country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement on Monday.

The crash took place on the N1 highway near Makhado in the Limpopo province, the statement said. Many of the travellers were citizens of Zimbabwe and Malawi who were en route to their home countries from the city of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

“This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike,” said Mr Ramaphosa. - Reuters

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter