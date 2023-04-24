Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58, police say

An abandoned house in the forest in Shakahola, outside the Kenyan coastal town of Malindi, where cult members are believed to have starved themselves to death. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Kenyan police have recovered 58 bodies, mostly from mass graves in a forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves.

The death toll, which has repeatedly risen as exhumations have been carried out, could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said 112 people have been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

Followers of the self-proclaimed Good News International Church had been living in several secluded settlements in an 800-acre area within the Shakahola forest.

A tip-off from members of the public led police to raid the pastor’s property in Malindi, where they found 15 emaciated people, including four who later died. The followers said they were starving on the pastor’s instructions in order to meet Jesus in heaven.

Kenya's Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, visiting the scene, said the death toll included 50 people found in mass graves as well as eight who were found alive and emaciated, but later died.

He added that 29 survivors had been rescued and police were still searching for potential others.

“Forensic investigators, homicide detectives, other police officers as well as some government pathologists are here with us conducting investigations and carrying out exhumations,” Mr Koome said in remarks broadcast on Kenyan television.

The cult’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14th following a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of at least 31 of his followers. Mr Koome said 14 other cult members were in police custody.

Mackenzie was arraigned on April 1th at Malindi Law Courts, where the judge gave police 14 days to conduct investigations while he was kept in detention. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

President William Ruto said Mackenzie's teachings were contrary to any authentic religion.

“Mr Mackenzie ... pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal,” said Mr Ruto, who was delivering a speech at an unrelated public event just outside Nairobi.

He said he had instructed relevant agencies to get to the root cause of what had happened and to tackle “people who want to use religion to advance weird, unacceptable ideology in the Republic of Kenya that is causing unnecessary loss of life”. - Reuters/AP

