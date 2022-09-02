Prisoners in Uganda scout for a better future

In Luzira maximum security prison in Uganda, an open day takes place where scouts from all over the country join with inmates who have embraced scouting, for a day of celebration and learning.

During this day scouts recall adventures, meet scouting friends, proudly wear scarves, give back to the community and celebrate the great diversity and inclusion of the global movement of scouting.

A young mother learns the skills of basket weaving at Kigo women's prison in Uganda. Photograph: Lar Boland

Prisoners who have embraced scouting demonstrate skills such as soap making, paper making and first aid to young scouts, both boys and girls, who have travelled from all over Uganda for a day of of music, dance and drama in the confines of Luzira prison.

An inmate tends to the vegetable growing area at Kigo women's prison in Uganda. Photograph: Lar Boland

Inmates in Luzira are a rainbow of colour. Those on remand and those serving less than 20 years wear pale yellow overalls. Prisoners wearing a more intense yellow are serving more than 20 years. Inmates who wear a red stripe have tried to escape, and a blue stripe indicates superiority, and entitlement.

Due to staff shortages, some inmates have been designated as regimental police who wear white arm bands, and keep the peace. Inmates on death row live separately from the main prison population and wear white overalls. One of the inmates was able to share with the congregation how scouting changed his life right after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Prisoners attend classes at Luzira maximum security prison in Uganda. Photograph: Lar Boland

The prisoner, Kirya, said scouting taught him values and practical skills. He had lost hope of life but after joining scouting his hope was restored, he accepted his fate and become a counsellor for those who were once like him. The skills he learned, such as making liquid soap, tailoring and carpentry, enhanced his life because he could now save money to pay school fees of his children, after selling items he had made.

A prison officer supervises inmates in the sewing room at Luzira maximum security prison in Uganda. Here prisoners make uniforms for government services including police, prison officers and the Ugandan army. Photograph: Lar Boland

Another prisoner, Okello, said scouting had changed his life after he found out he was HIV/Aids positive. It was on joining scounting that he accepted the need to take antiretroviral drugs and the scouts had supported him by providing “supplementary food ... seedlings for vegetables, mushrooms and fruits that we cultivated to boast our immunity”.

A prisoner in Luzira maximum security prison using a lathe to craft a wooden ornament. Photograph: Lar Boland

Another inmate said that he was grateful to the scouts for visiting him in the prison after he had gone 15 years without receiving a visitor. The scouts had encouraged him and shared memorable moments with him. The open dag was attended by more that 1,000 scouts, young and old. All of the 2,500 inmates, including the 500 scouts in the prison, were allowed to celebrate the day.

* This article was supported by a grant from the Simon Cumbers Media Fund