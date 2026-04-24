Ryder Cup tickets: Up to 60,000 queue for event in Adare Manor in 2027

Ryder Cup tickets for the 2027 edition in Adare Manor went on sale at 11am this morning for Irish residents with long queues and some technical issues reported.

Up to 60,000 were in the queue for tickets for golf’s premier team event, which takes place from Friday, September 17th to Sunday, September 19th in 2027.

Tournament days cost €499 per ticket, while prices for the practice days range from €89 on Tuesday and Wednesday to €179 for Thursday, which includes the opening ceremony. A number of under-16s tickets from €20 are available for practice days.

Some social media users reported waiting up to two-and-a-half hours to get through to the tickets portal with others saying they were kicked out of the queue after waiting.

It is estimated that up to a third of the total tickets were available for purchase for Irish applicants, with 250,000 expected to attend over the course of the week. Those unsuccessful today can also apply during the worldwide ticketing ballot on June 3rd.

The price of tickets for competition days is almost double the cost of the last European Ryder Cup, from €260 in Rome to €499 in Limerick. The Ryder Cup was last held in Ireland at The K Club in 2006.