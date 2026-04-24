Six Nations: Ireland go to France filled with performance-backed belief

Women’s Six Nations: France v Ireland, Stade Marcel Michelin, Saturday, 8.10pm – Live on Virgin Media Two & BBC 2

Ireland will be keen to escape from beneath the yoke of rugby history that has weighed heavily in the past. Three Irish victories in 24 Six Nations matches between the countries, none of which came in France, underlines a fleeting level of success in a predominantly one-sided relationship, with the French holding the nap hand.

However, their last two meetings suggest Ireland are closing the gap, losing 27-15 in last year’s 2025 Six Nations and the 18-13 World Cup quarter-final defeat in September, a tussle Scott Bemand’s side could and should have won.

The players have been bullish in the build-up about their chances, and there’s substance to that confidence, rather than it being a case of whistling past the graveyard. There were aspects of their performance in the second half of the opening-round defeat to England and a razzle dazzle display in the opening 40-minutes against Italy last weekend that augurs well.

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Bemand relied on facts rather than conjecture when making a case for his team’s prospects. “France, historically, are always a good set-piece outfit. But we know we’ve got the game to trouble them.

“Last time we played them, we had a positive penalty account from the scrum, for example. I think (if) we get our set-piece right, we’ll be in the game.

“We’ve got other components that are going to be important in terms of where we play the game and what level we choose to play the game there. We know that if we get our opportunities, you’ve got to be clinical.

“We were a group that didn’t get many opportunities and we’re a group that’s become one that now does get those chances. Over time, we seem to be tracking and getting better at taking them when we get there.”

France have opened the tournament with two comprehensivewins and make just two changes to the side that won 38-7 in Wales last time out. Ambre Mwayembe comes in at loosehead, with Yllana Brosseau dropping to the replacements.

There is an enforced alteration in the centre as Teani Feleu replaces the injured Gabrielle Vernier and the Grenoble centre will offer a more direct and powerful carrying game.

Aoife Dalton is a defensive linchpin for Ireland and her fledgling partnership with Nancy McGillivray promises to make for an interesting duel between the respective midfields.

Bemand said of McGillivray: “Some of you will know a bit more about Nancy from seeing her play in the PWR (English Premiership). I think we’ve got a good one here. We’ve got somebody that’s got soft hands, has a great offloading game, can pick a line, can break the defence as and when it’s needed, she’s got a fantastic left boot as well.”

Ireland's Nancy McGillivray during the first round Six Nations game against England. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Given the pace and stepping ability of Robyn O’Connor and Béibhinn Parsons on the wings, and the footballing nous and playmaking skills of fullback Stacey Flood, it would be a travesty not to get them ball. Dannah O’Brien’s kicking and game management, supplemented by scrumhalf Emily Lane, will be key to making best use of possession.

The onus in that regard is on the pack. Everyone wants to see Linda Djougang, Dorothy Wall, Erin King and Aoife Wafer winning the gainline battles, but they’ll have to be shrewd and use their footwork against a physically imposing French side.

Cohesion and connection in defence is key. Italy scored three tries in Galway. That largesse cannot be replicated. Ireland lead the tournament in lineout steals (three) and jackals (seven) and more of the same would be desired.

With over 15,000 tickets sold, there’s set to be a rocking atmosphere at Stade Marcel Michelin, and Bemand is confident his charges are in a good head space ahead of the game.

“Going away to France is a class experience. We were away in England two weeks ago, so we’ve had a recent opportunity of stepping into that sort of arena.

“I saw a completely different group from two years ago walking into that space. As we continue to evolve, as we continue to get more confident in ourselves and our performances, I think we’re ready for this one. This now becomes an excitement, an anticipation rather than nerves. We’re ready for this. We’re going to enjoy it.”

FRANCE: Pauline Barrat; Anais Grando, Aubane Rousset, Téani Fealu, Léa Muri; Carla Arbez, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Ambre Mwayebe, Mathilde Lazarko, Assia Khalfaoui; Kiara Zago, Madoussou Fall Raclot; Axelle Berthoumieu, Manae Feleu (capt), Léa Champon. Replacements: Elisa Riffoneau, Yllana Brosseau, Rose Bernadou, Cloé Correa, Siobhan Soqeta, Charlotte Escudero, Alexandra Chambon, Lina Queyroi.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Nancy McGillivray, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien, Emily Lane; Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang; Dorothy Wall, Fiona Tuite; Brittany Hogan, Erin King (capt), Aoife Wafer. Replacements: Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Eilís Cahill, Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan, Katie Whelan, Eve Higgins, Anna McGann.