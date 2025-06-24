Summary

US president Donald Trump has announced in a social media post that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire.

After the ceasefire announcement by Trump, Israel’s Defence Forces issued an evacuation warning for several parts of the Iranian capital, ahead of a planned Israeli strike.

Iran launched several salvoes of ballistic missiles at Israel this morning with at least one of the missiles hitting a residential building in Be’er Sheva, emergency services said.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said it would end its attacks if Israel stopped its bombings.

Qatar’s prime minister reportedly secured Iran’s agreement to the US ceasefire proposal in call with Tehran.

Trump’s declaration comes after Iran announced it had launched a missile attack on a US base in the Gulf state of Qatar.

Trump at the weekend launched an unprecedented attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

Key Reads

Fintan O’Toole: Nuclear weapons have been in the Middle East for decades - in Israel

Analysis: Did Iran move its uranium?

BREAKING NEWS: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to a ceasefire. He thanked President Donald Trump for helping to destroy Iran’s nuclear threat.

Iranian state media outlet SNN reports that Iran has fired “a last round of missiles” towards Israel before a ceasefire comes into effect.

Israel said they detected waves of missile strikes earlier, which killed at least four people.

Iran’s state TV is also reporting that a ceasefire has been “imposed” on Israel after waves of Iranian attacks.

Israel has not publicly accepted the ceasefire proposal.

‘Please do not violate it!’

US President Donald Trump says a ceasefire between Israel and Iran is “now in effect” and tells both countries:“Please do not violate it!”

Donald Trump says Iran and Israel have agreed ceasefire

US president Donald Trump has announced in a social media post that Iran and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire. “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR,” Mr Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Morristown Airport in Morristown. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times)

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Mr Trump later told NBC the ceasefire was “unlimited” and would last “forever”.