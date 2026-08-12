Farage attempts to retain Clacton seat in byelection

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday in one of the strangest modern byelections in the United Kingdom as Nigel Farage attempts to retain his seat in Clacton.

The Reform UK leader resigned as an MP to trigger the contest in protest at media and parliamentary scrutiny of donations from his backers.

The main Westminster parties are boycotting the Clacton byelection, dismissing it as a stunt by Farage, but a record 34 candidates are standing.

Farage wanted it to be a “people versus the establishment” showdown, but he is now facing numerous opponents including satirical candidate Count Binface, actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox, three candidates from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party and an array of Independents.

Farage was being investigated by parliamentary standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg over a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency tycoon Christopher Harborne, which Farage received before taking his seat in the Commons.

Under Commons rules, new MPs are required to register any gifts worth more than £300 they received in the previous 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

That investigation was paused when Farage resigned his seat, but will resume if he wins the byelection – as bookmakers have made him the firm favourite to do.

Farage could also face an investigation over support provided by George Cottrell, a long-term ally.

Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Farage’s social media before the general election and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace.

The main Westminster parties refused to take part in this contest but could stand if the outcome of the standards investigation into Farage results in another byelection.

If he is found to have broken the rules and a suspension of more than 10 days is imposed, it could trigger a recall petition and the prospect of Farage losing his seat, forcing a second contest.

In the 2024 general election, Farage won Clacton with 46.2 per cent of the vote and a majority of 8,405 over his Conservative rival.

In a message to the people of Clacton, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said if a byelection is triggered as a result of the standards investigation, her party will field a “serious candidate” and “when the real choice comes, the Conservatives will be there and I hope we can earn your support”. – PA