Donald Trump claim of top US role in second World War ‘pretentious nonsense’ - Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, has emerged as one of Moscow’s most outspoken anti-western hawks since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Photograph: Ekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, said on Saturday that US president Donald Trump‘s assertion that the US had done more than any other country to win the second World War was “pretentious nonsense”.

Mr Trump posted on social network Truth Social late on Thursday that “nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance” in both world wars, and that “we did more than any other country, by far, in producing a victorious result in World War II”.

Mr Medvedev, a former Russian president who has emerged as one of Moscow’s most outspoken anti-western hawks since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, has made the statement at a time when Washington and Moscow are trying to reset their troubled ties while discussing a possible way to end the conflict.

“Trump recently announced that the US made the biggest contribution to victory in World War Two and that he will introduce a special holiday on May 8. A holiday is not a bad thing, but his first statement is pretentious nonsense,” Mr Medvedev said in a post on the VK social network.

READ MORE

“Our people sacrificed 27 million lives of their sons and daughters in the name of destroying accursed fascism. Therefore, Victory Day is ours and it is May 9! So it was, so it is, so it will always be!” Mr Medvedev wrote. – Reuters