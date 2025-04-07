Trump says Iran would be in ‘great danger’ if direct talks fail

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/ Getty Images

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran would be in “great danger” if ongoing direct talks between the US and the Middle East country fail.

“I think if the talks aren’t successful with Iran, I think Iran’s going to be in great danger,” Mr Trump said. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and if the talks aren’t successful I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran.”

Speaking to the media from the Oval Office, after holding a meeting with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Mr Trump confirmed the US has started direct talks with Iran. He said the next round will take place this Saturday, warning that the two sides were entering “dangerous territory”.

It was not clear what discussions Mr Trump was referring to. The US had not previously announced any negotiations with Iran and the leadership in Tehran had earlier rejected the idea of direct talks.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran; they’ve started,” the US president said. “It will go on Saturday.”

“We’re going to see if we can avoid it but it’s getting to be very dangerous territory and hopefully those talks will be successful,” he said.

On Monday, officials in Iran said they had sent a “generous and wise” proposal for indirect talks with the US about its nuclear programme that could involve Oman as a mediator. -Agencies