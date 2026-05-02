Man charged with attempted murder over Dunmurry bomb attack at PSNI station

Forensic investigators at the scene in Dunmurry in Northern Ireland after a car bomb exploded outside a PSNI station. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man has appeared in court charged with five offences in relation to a car bomb attack on a police station in Northern Ireland.

A hijacked delivery car exploded outside Dunmurry police station last weekend as homes were being evacuated.

Kieran Smyth (66) with an address at Beechmount Avenue in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with a number of offences in relation to the incident, including the attempted murder of persons unknown.

The other offences are compelling a person to use a vehicle for an unlawful purpose; possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property; the possession of articles, namely a SIM card and phone, for use in an act of terrorism; and causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

A senior detective outlined a “truncated” version of the “extensive” investigation into the incident to the court.

There was no application for bail and an application for legal aid was granted.

The case is next due before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday May 18th where Smyth is due to appear via videolink. - PA