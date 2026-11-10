Pilot groups criticise ‘military interceptions’ of aircraft during hoax bomb threats

The Irish Times previously reported that French authorities had begun an investigation after the Aer Lingus aircraft 'allegedly refused' to land at the military base. Photograph: Guillaume Saligot/AFP via Getty Images

Pilot representative groups have criticised the treatment of their members following “military interceptions of civilian airliners”, such as when a hoax bomb threat was made against an Aer Lingus aircraft last week.

The European Cockpit Association (ECA), with its member associations in Ireland, the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) and France, Syndicat national des pilotes de ligne (SNPL), expressed “serious concerns” about the way “some state authorities seem to have responded to recent bomb threats against European commercial aircraft”.

The ECA, which represents over 44,000 professional pilots across Europe, said multiple security threats that have been made against aircrafts operated by different European airlines are “unacceptable and pose a serious risk to aviation safety and flight operations across Europe”.

According to information received by Ialpa, in a recent incident involving an Aer Lingus aircraft when a hoax bomb threat was made against the aircraft, military fighter aircraft directed the flight crew to divert to a military airfield for which they “did not have the necessary aeronautical charts and operational information to safely conduct a landing”.

Despite the flight crew seeking an alternative and more suitable diversion airport, their request was refused, the ECA said in a statement.

The Irish Times previously reported that French authorities had begun an investigation after the Aer Lingus aircraft “allegedly refused” to land at the military base, “preferring a civilian airport”.

The French military dispatched two fighter jets to escort the aircraft, which subsequently landed at an air force base in Normandy. No explosives were found on the aircraft.

In a statement on Thursday night, Aer Lingus said its pilots “fully co-operated with the French authorities regarding this matter, and the engagement of the pilots with the authorities has now concluded”.

On Friday it added: “The captain and crew on Aer Lingus flight EI402 acted impeccably and were thoroughly professional throughout yesterday’s security issue.

“Safety and the care of our passengers is Aer Lingus’ top priority and this was upheld professionally by the captain and crew of the aircraft throughout in what were very challenging circumstances.”

The ECA, Ialpa and SNPL said they “fully recognise and appreciate the assistance provided by authorities in responding to these threats and supporting flight crews in bringing their passengers and aircraft to safety.”

However, the association said reports indicate that, in certain circumstances, military aircraft “intercepted civilian airliners and directed aircraft commanders to land at specific airports without adequately considering aircrafts’ operational and safety requirements”.

The three groups said they were “alarmed” by subsequent reports that the pilots were “apparently faced by the prospect of possible criminal prosecution for actions that were, at all times, aimed at protecting their passengers, crew and aircraft”.

The ECA vice-president, Capt Paul Reuter, said: “While fully recognising the responsibilities of State authorities in responding to security threats, it is essential that decisions taken during such incidents respect the professional judgement, legal responsibilities and operational authority of the aircraft commander.”

The groups is ready to engage “constructively” with the relevant national and European authorities to “review the events of recent days” and learn lessons, it said.