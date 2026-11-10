Mater hospital apologises for shortcomings in care following death of woman (68)

It was further claimed in court that there was an alleged failure to respond adequately or appropriately, or at all, to a 2017 CAT scan. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The Mater hospital in Dublin has apologised for shortcomings in the care provided to a mother of five who died of cancer.

Mary McGeough from Ballybay, Co Monaghan, was 68 years old when she died on April 23rd, 2018.

The apology was read in the High Court as McGeough’s five children settled a High Court action over her death against the hospital and the Health Service Executive.

Terms of the settlement are confidential and it was before the court for the division of the statutory €35,000 mental distress payment only.

John O’Mahony, counsel for the family, told the court it was their case that an X-ray carried out on McGeough at Monaghan General Hospital in March 2017 ought to have raised alarm bells, but it did not.

McGeough was transferred to the Mater where she had further tests and a biopsy. Counsel said by the time a cancer diagnosis was made in 2018, it was already too late.

Counsel said McGeough “was in trouble anyway”, but it was their case that if her secondary cancer had been diagnosed earlier, it would have extended her life and delivered a better quality of life.

In an apology read to the court, Mater hospital chief executive Josephine Ryan said it was a matter of deep regret that there were shortcomings in the care provided to McGeough.

“I wish to sincerely apologise for this and for any resultant distress it caused to her and her family”, she said.

She added: “On behalf of the Mater university hospital, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the late Mary McGeough on her death.”

McGeough’s five children, Linda, Patrick, Barry, Jenna and Niall, had sued the Mater and the HSE over her death.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that McGeough, who was in remission from breast cancer, was referred in 2016 to Monaghan General Hospital after she had blood tests.

On March 3rd, 2017, an ultrasound was carried out at the Monaghan hospital, which revealed ovarian cysts, and she was treated conservatively, it was claimed. In September of that year, a test for ovarian cancer showed raised cancer markers, it was claimed.

McGeough was referred to the Mater, where she underwent further tests and scans. It is claimed there was a failure to advise McGeough of an appropriate diagnosis, and that there was a failure to take appropriate action on the basis of an ultrasound scan in August 2017.

In December 2017, McGeough became profoundly unwell. She had suffered weight loss and was vomiting. In March 2018, she was admitted to another hospital, where, after tests, she was told she had terminal cancer. She died one month later.

It was claimed there was a failure to adequately or in time diagnose McGeough’s cancer and there was an alleged failure to detect, suspect or diagnose in sufficient time that she was suffering from cancer.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to respond adequately or appropriately, or at all, to a 2017 CAT scan.

McGeough had allegedly been deprived of opportunities to address and control her condition sooner.

It was admitted that the oncology service of the Mater hospital breached its duty of care to McGeough in failing to arrange a follow-up appointment once a report of her bone biopsy became available in early January 2018.

Noting the settlement and division of the €35,000 statutory mental distress payment, Judge Paul Coffey said it was a very sad case and he extended his deepest sympathy to Mary McGeough’s family.