Dublin Airport reports record passenger numbers over ‘busiest ever summer season’

Dublin Airport said 3.8 million passengers used the airport in August. Photo: Getty Images

Dublin Airport has said it enjoyed its “busiest ever summer period” with 11.3 million passengers travelling through.

It said 3.8 million passengers used the airport in August, a 1 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Every day in June, July and August saw more than 100,000 passengers use the airport.

It’s third-busiest day on record came on Sunday, August 16th, with 134,700 passengers using the airport.

The Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 was signed into law on July 16th, 2026, by President Catherine Connolly. The Act allows the Government to change or cancel the controversial 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

Airport operator DAA has asked for the cap to be lifted to 40 million passengers to support travel and economic growth.

Events that boosted passenger numbers in August included games in Dublin involving Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal.

Premier League champions Arsenal faced Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium on August 5th, while United and Leeds faced off in Croke Park on August 12th.

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Other big attractions included The Weeknd concert, and the College Football Classic match, both at Croke Park.

Managing director at Dublin Airport Gary McLean said: “It’s been a summer to remember at Dublin Airport with record numbers travelling through.

TCU edge Anders Corn arrives at Dublin Airport in Dublin, ahead of the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic between TCU and North Carolina in August. Photo: Eakin Howard/Sportsfile

“August was the 17th consecutive month of growth in passenger numbers and between May 14th and the last day of August, we welcomed more than 100,000 passengers on every single day, highlighting the huge demand that’s there to fly in and out of Ireland.”

He added: “Through the first eight months of the year, a total of 25.6 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, which is 5 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

“We’re expecting the remaining four months of the year to remain busy, not least with the ongoing facilitation of lots of flights in and out of Ireland in connection with the EU Presidency.”

The top five destinations for people travelling out of Dublin Airport were London Heathrow, Amsterdam, Manchester, London Gatwick and Malaga.