Public transport fare hikes necessary to help plug €800m funding gap, says transport body

The planned rises have been strongly criticised by the Opposition. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The gap between the cost of operating public transport services and the amount generated by passenger fares has increased to more than €800 million, an Oireachtas committee will be told on Wednesday.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is expected to tell the Oireachtas committee on transport that fare revenue “has not kept pace with the cost of operating and expanding services”.

The committee will look at the recent announcement by the NTA that bus and rail fares will increase on average 15 per cent next year.

The planned rises have been strongly criticised by the Opposition. On Tuesday the Green Party held protests against the increases at a number of rail stations.

NTA deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan is expected to tell the committee there had been “no national increase since 2018” and that in the intervening years the Government had put in place a number of initiatives including a 20 per cent fare reduction in 2022, a 50 per cent discount for young adults and free travel for children under nine.

“Despite increased passenger numbers, fare revenue fell from €667 million in 2019 to €576 million in 2025, while operating costs increased from €971 million to €1.379 billion over the same period. As a result, fare revenue’s contribution to operating costs has declined significantly.”

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As part of the budget last October, the Government provided €940 million in funding from the exchequer to subsidise routes that would not be viable commercially – known as public service obligation (PSO) services. At the time the Government said this would support the development of a sustainable funding model.

Creegan is expected to say that a PSO oversight group was established by the Department of Transport comprising its officials and personnel from the Department of Public Expenditure.

“That PSO oversight group has considered the issue of sustained PSO investment and fare revenue contribution. There is a common understanding that continued investment in, and expansion of, PSO transport services requires both additional exchequer funding and a rebalanced contribution from fare revenue.

“It is worth noting that, in 2016, fare revenue contributed 69 per cent of the operating cost of the State provided public transport network. By last year, that contribution had dropped to 38 per cent, which is significantly below the European average.

“The new fares determination is intended to address that imbalance and, alongside continued investment from Government, will enable the continued roll-out of new services and enhancements to existing services.”

The chairman of the Oireachtas Transport Committee, Michael Murphy of Fine Gael, said passengers and commuters were entitled to understand clearly why these increases were being introduced, what alternatives were considered and what assessment was made of the impact on people who rely on public transport every day.

“At a time when we are trying to persuade more people to leave the car at home and use public transport, there are legitimate questions as to whether increasing fares sends the right signal.”

Murphy said passengers should not simply be presented with a fare increase as a fait accompli.

“There is also a cost-of-living dimension to this. For people commuting to work or college every day, even relatively modest increases accumulate over the course of a week, a month and a year. We need to understand what consideration was given to that impact.”