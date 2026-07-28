Share your staycation experience: is holidaying in Ireland value for money?

Have your say: is holidaying in Ireland worth the money? Illustration: Dean Ruxton

Initial data suggests there has been growing interest in domestic holidays in Ireland this year. Figures from Google show the search term “holiday in Ireland” is higher than at the same point last year, with that trend remaining consistent throughout the summer months, Fáilte Ireland says.

In addition, the agency’s website DiscoverIreland.ie is attracting increased traffic across a number of areas compared to last summer, including content on beaches, walking and hiking experiences, and events taking place across the country.

Domestic tourism has, no doubt, been helped by the recent spate of hot weather.

If you have chosen to holiday at home in Ireland this summer, we would like to hear about your experience.

Have you found good value holidaying in Ireland, or do you have a favourite spot that offers value for money? Or have you found prices too high to justify a domestic holiday – and would you rather spend the cash going abroad? Does cost affect your holidaying decisions, and have you felt a major change in costs in recent years? Do you have any tips or tricks for people planning an Irish holiday for the late summer or autumn? Share your story.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.